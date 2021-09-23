Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,147,000 after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,124,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,653,000 after purchasing an additional 125,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the period. 16.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $29.10.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Pilgrim's Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

