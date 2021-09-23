Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 70.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

