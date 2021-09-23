Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 500 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $130.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.84. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.15 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

