Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 95,800 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 306,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 632.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 341,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 295,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

CLBK stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $18.81.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

