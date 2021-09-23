Slate Grocery REIT’s (SGR.UN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

TSE SGR.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.41. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of C$10.26 and a 1-year high of C$13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$637.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

