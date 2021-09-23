SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 159.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SMART Global will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $352,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,026,647 shares of company stock valued at $152,692,140. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

