SmartCredit Token Hits Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One SmartCredit Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00004407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCredit Token has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $74,879.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00074053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00113017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00166162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,676.37 or 0.99916822 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.32 or 0.06951637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.88 or 0.00807091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Coin Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io . SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

SmartCredit Token Coin Trading

