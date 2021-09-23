Smartlands Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $158,235.00 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $51.05 million and $158,235.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be bought for about $10.01 or 0.00022382 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00055976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00126805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00044490 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

