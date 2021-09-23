Smartshare (SSP) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $696,447.19 and approximately $20,378.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00115512 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00024376 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

