Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Smartsheet worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Smartsheet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Smartsheet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,599 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.89 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $503,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,903 shares in the company, valued at $927,596.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,350 shares of company stock valued at $23,320,062 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

