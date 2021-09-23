Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SNMRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale cut Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Snam from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Snam stock remained flat at $$5.71 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. Snam has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

