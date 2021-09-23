Soda Coin (SOC) Market Capitalization Hits $40.10 Million

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $40.10 million and $3.48 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00056537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00128140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00012735 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00044782 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

Soda Coin is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

