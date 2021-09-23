Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading Up 1.9%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 1,429,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 564,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SONM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.43.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 121.24% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.15 million. Research analysts predict that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

