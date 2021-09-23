SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,662,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843,182 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $105,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 82,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,583. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.