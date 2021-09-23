SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLSR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12,798.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 356,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 353,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at $259,000.

NYSEARCA XLSR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.98. 21,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,077. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96.

