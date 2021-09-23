Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 21.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Splunk by 5.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 18,402 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Splunk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Splunk by 84.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $149.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.12. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $222.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

