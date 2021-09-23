Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.360 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXM. Barclays increased their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.65 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.24. Sprinklr has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $26.50.

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal acquired 1,073,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,179,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ragy Thomas acquired 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $566,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

