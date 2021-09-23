Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SFM stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.81. 47,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,795. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

