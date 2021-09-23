Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Square worth $68,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Square by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $261.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $147.80 and a one year high of $289.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.55 and its 200-day moving average is $241.73.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,165 shares of company stock worth $123,476,188. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.18.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

