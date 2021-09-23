SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.28 on Thursday. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

