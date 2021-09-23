SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.17

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 3700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

SSPPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get SSP Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.59.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.