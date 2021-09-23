Stacks (STX) Price Hits $1.35 on Exchanges

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $77.25 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00003087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stacks has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,268,738 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

