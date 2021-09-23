Staker (STR) Hits Market Cap of $3,787.87

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Staker has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Staker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Staker has a market capitalization of $3,787.87 and approximately $2.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00056583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00128733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00044986 BTC.

Staker Profile

STR is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Staker’s official website is staker.network . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Staker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

