State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,483,000. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 69.2% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 15,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.15 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.