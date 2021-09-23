State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIX. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.