State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 41.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 216.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Pure Storage by 3,481.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

PSTG opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

