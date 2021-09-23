State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of New Relic worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 31.8% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in New Relic by 65,304.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,230,000 after buying an additional 718,351 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 14.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,984,000 after buying an additional 605,965 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 27.5% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after buying an additional 255,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.78. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,463 shares of company stock worth $5,440,829 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.