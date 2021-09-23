State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,077 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,077 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Patterson Companies worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,254 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

PDCO stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

