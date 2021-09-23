State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,140 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Valmont Industries worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

NYSE:VMI opened at $235.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.36 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.82 and its 200 day moving average is $240.01.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

VMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.33.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.