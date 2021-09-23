State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 170 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 93,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,433,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $74.35 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

Several research firms have commented on WTFC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.