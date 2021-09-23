Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.80 million.Steelcase also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.07-0.11 EPS.
NYSE:SCS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.00. 49,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,015. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.
Steelcase Company Profile
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.
