Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.80 million.Steelcase also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.07-0.11 EPS.

NYSE:SCS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.00. 49,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,015. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steelcase stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.39% of Steelcase worth $24,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.