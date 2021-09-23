Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 7,500 Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $21,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephanie K. Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Stephanie K. Kushner sold 7,500 shares of Broadwind stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $23,475.00.

BWEN stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.28. Broadwind, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.42 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. Research analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 50.7% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter worth $99,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 22.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter worth $1,693,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

