Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Stake Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,261,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 921,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 79,465 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,672,000 after acquiring an additional 335,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after acquiring an additional 178,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after acquiring an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STC. TD Securities began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.