Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $84.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.11.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,037 shares of company stock worth $10,595,032. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 58.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 50,510 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,758 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Stitch Fix by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.