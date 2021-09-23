Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $294.43

Shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 294.43 ($3.85) and traded as high as GBX 375 ($4.90). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 374.50 ($4.89), with a volume of 2,992,969 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Stock Spirits Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 377 ($4.93) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Stock Spirits Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £748 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 335.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 294.99.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.