Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 29,822 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,853% compared to the typical daily volume of 375 call options.

Shares of CTLP opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $731.82 million, a PE ratio of -73.35 and a beta of 2.12. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.78 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,739,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,457,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

CTLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.