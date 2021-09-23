Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Trading 5.4% Higher

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) shares traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.50. 4,727 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52.

About Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk liquid products. It operates through the following segments: Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals, Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.