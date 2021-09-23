STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). STRATA Skin Sciences posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SSKN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 48,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,675. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP purchased a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $2,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

