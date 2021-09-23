Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $12,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000.

EFG traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $111.60. 350,415 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

