Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 2,371 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 22,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 79,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,698,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,869,000 after buying an additional 103,219 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,718. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average is $110.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

