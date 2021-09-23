Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 3,469 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 29.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $2.97 on Thursday, hitting $179.19. 831,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.40. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

