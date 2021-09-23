Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,611,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,211 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,573,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,659,000 after acquiring an additional 156,742 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $446.73. 208,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,150. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $456.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $445.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

