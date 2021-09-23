Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,138,000 after acquiring an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,418,000 after acquiring an additional 117,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $158.24. The company had a trading volume of 39,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,512. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

