Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.14

Shares of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.14 and traded as low as $18.50. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 2,150 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

About Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.

