Substratum Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $1.36 million and $3,419.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00134890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012653 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

