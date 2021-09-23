Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given a C$24.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

TD Securities set a C$24.00 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.14.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.