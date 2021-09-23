Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.75

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$23.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMU.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.89.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.