Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Gap Up to $5.58

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.79. Sunlight Financial shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 13,318 shares changing hands.

SUNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

