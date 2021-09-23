Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $218,245.26 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $218,245.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 396 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $17,447.76.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $54,644.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

