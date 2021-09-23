Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 41,814 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 408,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 73,780 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $37.74 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

